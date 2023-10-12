Modern Ghana logo
Check breast status to save lives — Health Minister

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
As part of efforts to intensify public awareness of breast cancer and support for people affected by breast cancer, the Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has called on the public to periodically check their breast status to save lives and prevent the spread of breast cancer.

He made the call when he engaged the media on Wednesday in Accra to commemorate this year’s breast cancer awareness month and to remind the general public to observe the month with breast cancer activities.

He said currently, breast cancer diagnostics were available daily for all citizens to periodically check their status.

According to him, Ghana continues to make strides in tackling the disease and strengthening the diagnostics system.

Mr Agyemang-Manu stated certain factors such as ageing, obesity, alcohol drinking, radiation exposure, family history, reproductive history (including age at first pregnancy and onset of menstruation), tobacco usage and postmenopausal hormone therapy raise the risk of breast cancer.

He, therefore, called on women and men to visit the nearest hospitals to check their breast status this month to avoid any future predicaments.

“Arrangements have been made to ensure that the screening is free in all government hospitals,” he added.

Every October, the world unites in a sea of pink to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This global campaign, originating in the United States in the 1980s, has transcended borders, becoming a vital annual event. Its primary objective remains to raise awareness about the most common cancer among women, emphasising the significance of early detection and treatment.

This year’s theme, 'Thrive365,' summarises the essence of understanding breast cancer not only as an insurmountable foe, but also as a challenge that can be overcome through awareness, education, and support. The significance lies not just in spreading awareness, but in fostering a sense of commitment, encouraging regular screenings as well as championing the resilience of survivors.

