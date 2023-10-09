Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
09.10.2023 Crime & Punishment

Girlfriend of man found dead in a pool of blood at Madina arrested to assist investigation

Girlfriend of man found dead in a pool of blood at Madina arrested to assist investigation
09.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has updated the public on the suspected murder case at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Adomah Agyekum at Madina was found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina on Sunday, October 8.

He was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

In the release from the Ghana Police Service today, it confirmed the arrest of Yandeh Joof who is believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased.

“The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one Bennet Adomah Agyekum at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

“The Police have arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased, in connection with the matter and she is assisting the investigation,” parts of the release issued by the Police said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the investigation continues.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Makola students agitate over information blackout on results and call to the Bar Makola students agitate over information blackout on results and call to the Bar

1 hour ago

Girlfriend of man found dead in a pool of blood at Madina arrested to assist investigation Girlfriend of man found dead in a pool of blood at Madina arrested to assist inv...

2 hours ago

You remain the most incompetent governor of BoG, your comments cannot sway us – Arise Ghana slams Dr. Addison You remain the most incompetent governor of BoG, your comments cannot sway us – ...

2 hours ago

This is why NPP hooligans stormed UTV studio and disrupted live entertainment show This is why NPP ‘hooligans’ stormed UTV studio and disrupted live entertainment ...

2 hours ago

Weve been consistent in condemning media attacks – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to GJA We’ve been consistent in condemning media attacks – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to GJA

2 hours ago

NPP serving Ghanaians with family, friends, and concubines govt – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng NPP serving Ghanaians with “family, friends, and concubines govt” – Prof. Frimpo...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, NPP are not prepared to give out power easily – Joshua Alabi Akufo-Addo, NPP are not prepared to give out power easily – Joshua Alabi

3 hours ago

Landslides are frequent during the rainy season in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, where houses are sometimes built precariously on the city's many hills. By Valentina BRESCHI AFP Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 23

3 hours ago

Uganda's health ministry ordered health providers to ensure no one is discriminated against or denied medical services. By Manjunath Kiran AFP Fears over Uganda's anti-gay law threaten HIV progress

3 hours ago

1992 Constitution is not helping the fight against corruption; its derailing development – Togbe Afede XIV 1992 Constitution is not helping the fight against corruption; it’s derailing de...

Just in....
body-container-line