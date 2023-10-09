Girlfriend of man found dead in a pool of blood at Madina arrested to assist investigation

09.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has updated the public on the suspected murder case at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Adomah Agyekum at Madina was found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina on Sunday, October 8.

He was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

In the release from the Ghana Police Service today, it confirmed the arrest of Yandeh Joof who is believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased.

“The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one Bennet Adomah Agyekum at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

“The Police have arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased, in connection with the matter and she is assisting the investigation,” parts of the release issued by the Police said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the investigation continues.