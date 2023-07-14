LGBTQ+ Bill: Big lawyers are gay in this country; if they won’t speak out who am I to do advocacy – Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has disclosed why he has decided to stay away from conversations on the anti-gay Bill in Parliament.

The Bill presented as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill seeks to criminalise the practice and promotion of LGBTQ+ and its activities in the country.

According to Lawyer Martin Kpebu who has become the face of several advocacies in the country, he knows big lawyers and renowned persons in other fields who are gay in Ghana.

He argues that if such people cannot stand to fight for themselves, he cannot leave his fight for the ordinary Ghanaian who is starving because government has refused to pay coupons on his bonds to fight the anti-gay bill.

“People who practice LGBTQ they don’t want to show their faces so I’m like how am I going to advocate for a faceless person? Privately I’ve seen big lawyers who are gay and they can’t fight for themselves. And you are saying Kpebu I should come and fight for them, no. You can’t fight for everything,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu shared in an interview with TV3.

The private legal practitioner continued, “Look there are big layers, I’m telling you on authority. Big lawyers are involved and they don’t want to show their faces. At least come out. Let’s see you, explain your situation. All doctors, all of them they should come out.”

Lawyer Martin Kpebu is of the view that if such lawyers and persons come together to address a press conference, they have a chance of courting compassion for people to also speak on their behalf.