Flood victims beg for support in Keta

Some flood-affected victims at Keta in the Volta Region have called on authorities, individuals, and philanthropists to help bring back life normalcy.

Mr Christian Amenyo and Madam Veronica Goka, victims at Vui and Dzelukope respectively told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) a few days after the recent flood disaster that their belongings including electrical gadgets were destroyed by the floods.

They lamented the inability of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to offer any form of assistance to them.

“We heard the regional NADMO Director came to the town together with some officials, but they did not visit us here,” Mr Amenyo added.

He further appealed to the officials to supply them with boats, mattresses, and others “since everywhere got flooded.

Mr Amenyo also suggested to the government to consider constructing drainages at various points in the town to aid the easy flow of the water when it rained.

Mr Benjamin Dzordzorme, the assembly member for the area in an engagement, expressed worry about the situation and further called on Government through NADMO to assist the victims with relief items.

Meanwhile, Mr Godknows Blebu, the Keta Municipal NADMO Director, told the GNA that the disaster report was sent to the Regional Directorate for action.

He also noted that the Keta Municipal Assembly has since been working with the Ghana National Fire Service at Anloga to drain some affected areas to enable normal activities to resume.

Mr Blebu also revealed that over 3,000 residents had been rendered homeless by the floods.

He also called for individual support.
Some affected areas included Keta Business Senior High School (Keta Busco), Bishop Herman Basic School, and Vui RC basic school.

GNA

