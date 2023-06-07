Impasses between Agyinasare and Nogokpo may have consequences on religious tolerance if not addressed – Peace Council

National Peace Council chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The National Peace Council has issued a statement on the impasse between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

In its release, it said if the impasse is not addressed, it may harm religious tolerance in the country.

“Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country,” parts of the release from the National Peace Council signed by its chairman Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi said on Tuesday.

In pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, the National Peace Council is appealing to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.

The National Peace Council is calling on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter.

“We want to inform the public that the Volta Regional Peace Council has begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress.

“The Council concludes by respectfully reminding Ghanaians of how far we have come as one nation, living together as one people for many years,” the Peace Council release added.

Below is a copy of the release: