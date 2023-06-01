I don’t see Supreme Court’s 'delayed' verdict as a denial of justice – Domelevo

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo said he does not agree with those who say the Supreme Court’s ruling after two-years was justice denied.

The court recently declared unconstitutional a 2020 directive by President Akufo-Addo asking Domelevo to take 169 days of accumulated leave which saw him ousted.

Critics including journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni have slammed the court for taking so long to issue its verdict.

In a social media post, Mr Awuni said the court could have decided the case in two weeks as it did in some suits against the Electoral Commission close to an election.

“This judgment is of no use now. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Manasseh wrote.

But Mr. Domelevo told Accra-based JoyNews' 'Upfront show' on Wednesday, May 31, noted that the court may have had its reasons for the delay.

“I feel the President didn't do right by me. The Supreme Court may have reasons for delaying this case so I won't say I have been denied justice.

“Today we are at a point where we know who is wrong and who is right. What saddens me is that it is the highest office of the land that is violating the laws of the country,” Domelevo added.

The court’s ruling upheld a suit by civil society groups arguing the president’s directive undercut the Auditor-General’s independence.