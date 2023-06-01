ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I don’t see Supreme Court’s 'delayed' verdict as a denial of justice – Domelevo

Headlines Former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo said he does not agree with those who say the Supreme Court’s ruling after two-years was justice denied.

The court recently declared unconstitutional a 2020 directive by President Akufo-Addo asking Domelevo to take 169 days of accumulated leave which saw him ousted.

Critics including journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni have slammed the court for taking so long to issue its verdict.

In a social media post, Mr Awuni said the court could have decided the case in two weeks as it did in some suits against the Electoral Commission close to an election.

“This judgment is of no use now. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Manasseh wrote.

But Mr. Domelevo told Accra-based JoyNews' 'Upfront show' on Wednesday, May 31, noted that the court may have had its reasons for the delay.

“I feel the President didn't do right by me. The Supreme Court may have reasons for delaying this case so I won't say I have been denied justice.

“Today we are at a point where we know who is wrong and who is right. What saddens me is that it is the highest office of the land that is violating the laws of the country,” Domelevo added.

The court’s ruling upheld a suit by civil society groups arguing the president’s directive undercut the Auditor-General’s independence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gomoa-Okyereko road crash: Six persons died; not 16 – Road Safety Authority clarifies Gomoa-Okyereko road crash: Six persons died; not 16 – Road Safety Authority clar...

1 hour ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa Assin North by-election: Prospective candidates to pay filing fee of GH¢10,000 –...

1 hour ago

Former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo I don’t see Supreme Court’s 'delayed' verdict as a denial of justice – Domelevo

1 hour ago

Former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo 'I feel vindicated and happy' – Domelevo reacts to Supreme Court ruling against ...

1 hour ago

Domelevo removal: Richard Ahiagbah unhappy with Supreme Court ruling against Akufo-Addo Domelevo removal: Richard Ahiagbah unhappy with Supreme Court ruling against Aku...

2 hours ago

'Justice delayed is justice denied; but its better late than never' — Domelovo reacts to Supreme Court ruling 'Justice delayed is justice denied; but it’s better late than never' — Domelovo ...

2 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tonguleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Explain the “strange” request’ - Ablakwa reacts to letter of Akufo-Addo request...

2 hours ago

What kind of operations warrants this strange request—Ablakwa reacts to Presidency requesting CVs of top EC officials "What kind of operations warrants this strange request”—Ablakwa reacts to Presid...

2 hours ago

Late Ama Atta Aidoo, prolific Ghanaian writer and feminist ‘No Sweetness Here’ as Ghana’s Ama Atta Aidoo, literary giant and feminist Icon ...

3 hours ago

NgleshiAmanfrom MP, Sylvester Tetteh Boat accident: Stay home; gov’t is working on an alternative solution — Ngleshi/...

Latest: News
body-container-line