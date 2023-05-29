Covid-19: Currently we don't have any critical case in Ghana — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that Ghana does not have any critical case with regard to Covid 19.

He said this in his address on Sunday, May 28

“Currently we do not have any critical case,” he said.

the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.

The GHS also said that COVID-19 Health Declaration Form for international travellers had been suspended.

This was after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

—3news.com