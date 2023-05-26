Two Ghanaian footballers to face life in prison in an alleged gang rape in India 

New Town police in India have arrested two Ghanaian footballers and a woman on charges of gang rape and involvement in a sex racket.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by a young job seeker who claimed she was coerced into sleeping with the footballers at a guest house where she was allegedly gang-raped.

The victim, a woman in her late twenties who was living alone in New Town's Gouranganagar, had approached her neighbor Lisa Collins for financial assistance.

Collins, in turn, offered her a job opportunity, leading the victim to accompany her to a guest house in Picnic Garden on May 16.

An officer of Bidhannagar City Police said, “They reached a guest house in Picnic garden where the two Ghanaian footballers lived and she was forced to spend the night with them. The woman complained the two men had sex with her on multiple occasions through the night against her wish and was let go only the next morning.”

After enduring the traumatic incident, the victim mustered the courage to report the incident to the New Town police.

Acting promptly, the police first apprehended Lisa Collins and later arrested the two footballers at their Tiljala address.

The accused, identified as Christopher Nars (28) and Moses Zutah (24), are Ghanaian residents in India on student visas.

They had been hired as part-time footballers for various clubs in the state, receiving remuneration for their services.

The trio has been charged under IPC sections 376 D (gang rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention). If found guilty, they could face rigorous imprisonment for life.

On Sunday, they were presented before a Barasat court and remanded in police custody.

To protect the victim's privacy, her identity has not been disclosed in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives on cases related to sexual assault.