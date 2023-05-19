ModernGhana logo
UniMAC-GIJ promotes four staff to higher ranks

Education UniMAC-GIJ promotes four staff to higher ranks
The Ghana Institute of Journalism has promoted four of its staff members, according to an announcement on the institution's social media pages.

Prof. Modestus Fosu, Mrs. Lydia Nyantakyi-Baah, Dr. George Asamoah and Dr. Daniel Odoom have all been elevated to higher positions.

Prof. Modestus Fosu, Dr. Asamoah and Dr. Odoom have been promoted to the status of Senior Lecturer while Mrs. Nyantakyi-Baah is now the new Deputy Librarian.

A Facebook post on the Institute's page on May 19 announced the changes.

"We are pleased to share the joy of the following staff who were recently promoted to their next higher ranks at UniMAC-GIJ. The UniMAC-GIJ Community wishes you well in your new ranks,” the post reads.

The promotions come as a recognition of the hard work and dedication of these staff members over the years.

They have undoubtedly contributed greatly to the development of the institute and the quality of training provided to students.

The new ranks will provide them with more opportunities to grow professionally and make an even greater impact in shaping the next generation of journalists and media professionals in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
