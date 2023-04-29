ModernGhana logo
Adhere to the principles of hard work, patriotism and integrity – Bawumia urges new NACOC recruits

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the Special Guest of Honour at the passing out ceremony for the Narcotics Control Commission's (NACOC) Cadet Intake 7 held at the Ghana Immigration Training School, Assin Foso.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, the Vice President admonished the new recruits to be patriotic and work hard in the discharge of their duties.

“I advised the new recruits to adhere to the principles of hard work, patriotism, and integrity in the execution of their duties,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

The Vice President used the opportunity to note that government has created many opportunities for the recruitment of personnel into the security services.

He explained that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office in 2017 the Immigration Service had a total staff of 2,850 officers but through the efforts of government, the number has increased to over 14,000.

“Today, six years later, the number has increased to 14,300 as we have increased training, accommodation, and other facilities. By contrast, in the 8 years before we came into office the number of people recruited into the Immigration service was less than 500 in total,” Dr. Bawumia argued.

