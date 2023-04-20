Ateltaaba small-scale miners donates 200 dual desks to Bulinga primary

Ateltaaba small-scale miners in the Zongoiri electoral area in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region have donated 200 dual desks to Bulinga Primary School to tackle the furniture situation in the school.

Presenting the duals desk to the Sub chief of Bulinga Naba Amalteng Anafo, the management of Ateltaaba's small-scale miners promised to offer more support to schools to address the furniture issue.

The Secretary of the miners, Abdul-Samed Ayaaba said it became a worry to them learning how school children lying on the floor to read and write in this modern day.

Assemblymember for Zongoiri Hon Thomas Akugri said the donation would help reduce the furniture deficit in the schools within the electoral area and make the pupils feel more comfortable learning.

”The donation was to create a conducive environment for the pupils to study well and improve their academic performance,” he added.

Hon Thomas Akugri urged the management of the schools to take good care of the desks to ensure they last long. "They should educate the children to keep them safe at all times,” he added.

The circuit supervisor, Anongo Edward, received the dual desks on behalf of the directorate and thanked Ateltaaba small-scale miners for their support which has come at a time the district is facing a shortage of furniture in various schools due to an increase in enrolments.

The Headmaster of Bulinga primary school, Moses Atinga, was so excited and thanked the Ateltaaba Small scale miners for the kind gesture and asked for more.