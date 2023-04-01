Parliament notifies EC to conduct by-election in Kumawu after death of Mr Philip Basoah

Parliament has notified the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a by-election in the Kumawu Constituency, following the death of Mr Philip Basoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Mr Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, acting on the orders of the House, notified the Chairperson of the EC.

This was announced by Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on the floor of the House.

The Speaker said the House had formally communicated to the Chairperson of the EC the unfortunate demise of their colleague, which had led to a vacancy in the House.

The Clerk in accordance with Section 3 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana (Amendment) Act 1996, Act 527, wrote to notify the EC Chairperson of the occurrence of vacancy on 27th March, 2023, in the Membership of Parliament necessitated by the death of Mr Basoah, the MP for Kumawu.

The Clerk requested the EC Chairperson to take consequential action as required by law.

Mr Basoah passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 53.

GNA