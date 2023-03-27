Police announce security-induced traffic management arrangement for State visit by Kamala Harris

The Ghana Police Service (NDC) has announced various traffic management arrangements put in place for the official State visit to Ghana by H.E Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of Ghana.

The US Vice President has arrived in Ghana today, March 26, and will be in the country until Wednesday, March 29.

According to the release from the Police, there will be intermittent roadblocks along the Liberation Road from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) traffic intersection, through Opeibia, up to the National Theatre between the hours of midday and 4:00 pm today.

On Monday, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the AU Roundabout to the Jubilee House, and from the Jubilee House to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic area at Shiashie between the hours of 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Later on Tuesday, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the Ministries Traffic Intersection up to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Square between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Additionally, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, through Bakano Road and Aminstimadzi Road to Omanhene's Palace and from the Omanhene's Palace through Beach Road, up to the Cape Coast Castle between midday to 6:00 pm.

Read the full release from the Ghana Police Service containing the detailed arrangements below: