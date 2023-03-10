Ashaiman: Police arrest key suspects of murdered soldier Imoro Sherrif

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement to provide an update on investigations into the murder of young soldier Imoro Sheriff.

In a statement on Friday, March 10, the Police said key suspects have been arrested after an intelligence-led operation.

“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023,” parts of the Police statement said.

Trooper Sherrif, who was stationed in Sunyani, was in Accra on a Course and had sought permission to visit his parents at Ashaiman where he grew up, but was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Saturday near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman.

His murder provoked the military to conduct a swoop in Ashaiman midweek. The operation, unfortunately, resulted in the brutalisation of some innocent civilians.

Some 184 residents of Ashaiman were picked up and sent to the military barracks.

During the swoop, the personnel seized 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected Indian hemp and amnesia among other narcotics.

Meanwhile, Trooper Imoro Sherrif has been laid to rest.