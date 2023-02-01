Police killed my brother at West Hills Mall – Gospel Musician

A gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, has accused some police officers of allegedly killing his 32-year-old brother, Shadrach Arloo at West Hills Mall in Weija on Monday.

The deceased, according to the gospel musician, was billed to leave for Germany after spending the holidays in Ghana.

Narrating what led to her brother's untimely death in a Facebook live video, the musician said her brother visited the shopping mall to purchase some items.

She said after withdrawing an undisclosed amount of money for the items, the deceased wanted to purchase some items at the mall but he was stopped by some police officer for a search.

According to her, the policemen demanded that the deceased should disclose the content of his bag but he told them he could not allow them.

The deceased, according to the gospel musician, refused to allow the police officers to search him for fear that an illegal substance might be planted in his bag by the officers.

Ms. Didier continued that the deceased, in an argument with the police officers, suggested that they should rather go to any police station nearby so he could disclose the contents of his bag.

She said that this did not go down well with the officers who pushed him to the ground and hit his head into unconsciousness.

Not satisfied with their action, the police deployed a taser on Mr. Arloo, making him fall and die on the spot, the musician stated.

Ms. Didier who has called for justice for her brother, said the case has been reported at the Kasoa SCC Police Station while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.

