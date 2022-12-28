BKQ Foundation donates food items to two orphanages in Eastern Region

The Group Chairman of Allied Consortium of South Africa who also owns BKQ Foundation, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie has donated food items to two orphanages in the Eastern Region.

According to him, Christmas is a season of giving, hence the decision to support the needy which is also in line with the dream of his late father.

Speaking at the short ceremony which took place on Tuesday, 27th December 2022 on behalf of their foundation, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie expressed joy and excitement any time they have the opportunity to give in support to the less privileged in society.

He revealed that their Foundation pledges to add the two orphanage homes to the numerous charity projects they already have on their calendar in order to put smiles on the faces of the young ones.

The items donated included 12 bags of rice, 4 bags of maize, 3 bags of beans, 4 bags of gari, 40 packs of assorted drinks, 100 boxes of drinking water, 2 boxes of cooking oil and half piece cloth for 15 caretakers of the orphanage homes for their sacrifice in taking care of the children.

Explaining the meaning behind the name of the Foundation, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie revealed that, the Foundation was formed and named after the death of their late father, William Yao Churchil Quashie. "This is what our father stood for and as a family we continue to show the love our late father showed to everyone that came his way".

Mr Isaac Penni, Managing Director of the mother company, Allied Consortium, South Africa noted that, aside the real estate, oil and gas and other subsidiaries, the BKQ Foundation takes care of their corporate social responsibilities, hence spearheading this donation.

The staff and the 200 children of the orphanage homes who are the beneficiaries of the food items expressed their excitement about the kind gesture.