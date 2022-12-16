ASA Savings and Loans Ltd organises free health screening for clients at Asamankese, Madina

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd on Thursday, December 15, held two separate free health screening exercises at Asamankese in the Eastern Region and Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

At the end of the important exercise, over 300 clients of the savings and loans company benefited after being screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, Sugar, Blood Pressure, BMI other vitals like temperature, Respiratory rate and Doctor consultancy.

The free health screening exercise in Asamankese and Madina was conducted by doctors and nurses from Provident Health Centre and Haven Health Services respectively.

Speaking during the Asamankese exercise, ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager Mr. David Amevor said "the health screening is part of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd Corporate Social Responsibility as a financial institution, which we intend to freely treat and give medication to our clients in Asamankese and Madina area."

On his part, Madina ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager Mr. Godson Adzafi said they are happy that many clients have take advantage of the exercise to check their health status.

“A lot of the clients showed up for the screening and they were all happy for such a great initiative taken up by ASA savings and loans Ltd Asamankese and Madina Business Centre. Those who needed counselling were attended to and those who needed further treatment too were booked for appropriate treatment at the facility,” he noted.

The medical officers when engaged said the exercise was generally a successful one which helped a lot of the customers that came around to know their health status.

The officers disclosed that they found out most of the clients due to their work schedule have defaulted in visiting the hospital for regular checkups.

Having identified that most of the clients' Body Mass Index is above normal, the medical officers noted that the free health screening will help a lot and urged ASA Savings and Loans to organise the screening regularly.

Over the years, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has provided small loans to medium-scale businesswomen.

The facility helps them generate more profits and expand their business.