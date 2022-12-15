Self-realisation would makes us self-aware not to be fooled by anyone — Way Networks Leader

The Leader and Founder of the Way Networks in Ghana, FP Mensah has said until Africans self-realised themselves, the pursuit of development and the total liberation of the continent would be a mirage.

"We need more Africans to come to self-realisation. This is a psycho-spiritual battle staged on a political platform. So the issue is not about politics really, but about personal realisation," he said.

The Way Networks leader underscored the fact that the only way Africans can move from the doom of mental indoctrination and neocolonialism is self-realisation.

"One thing we can do as Africans is to mount self-realisation courses which must be a compulsory subject taught at all levels of career development be it formal education or informal training.

"The reason why our so-called PhD, Masters and Degree graduates holders of Africa appear inferior to the westerners is because our graduates lack self-knowledge," he stressed.

He adds "They lack a conscious awakening to the realities of existence. There is much to be desired but the only single key to liberate Africa from this stage of disguised suppression is self realisation. Thus, activating the inner knowledge of our true personality. This is the only way to true African liberation."

FP Mensah was speaking to this reporter on Wednesday 14 December, 2022 on the topic "Self Realisation: The Key to Social and Economic Renaissance in Africa."

He shared that with self realisation and conscious awakening, "we do not need anyone to teach us neither do we need the western civilization to survive.

He added, "We can always go inside to develop our own civilization. Before they came to the shores of Africa we had our own civilization and we were doing just fine until they introduced their system of education, politics and religion (Christian and Islamic) nonsense which gave birth to African retrogression and retirement of our mental progression."

He concludes that the introduction of alien religions which are incongruous to the African milieu made Africa lose its identity- what truly made us so unique as Africans. "This is the key we lost which we need to go back and find."

"To this end, the westerners are making every effort to make sure we never attain," he emphasised.