Reshuffling enhances efficient governance – Former Sunyani West MP

By Rose Pokua Takyi II Contributor
The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West Constituency, Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko has emphasized the need for Presidents to reshuffle their ministers.

According to him, for a government to be more efficient, there is the need for reshuffling.

“A minister may be good at a particular ministry, however; moving him from one ministry to the other will ensure efficient and effective governance,” he stated.

He said this in an interview with Suncity Radio; a Sunyani based Radio Station in the Bono Region of Ghana following a statement made by former President John Agyekum Kufour in an interaction with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) at his residence in Peduase on Monday, December 5 2022.

Mr. Adjei Darko added that the President has the singular right and authority to reshuffle his ministers.

Meanwhile, there have been several calls from some Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.

However, the President insisted that he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently and that many of his appointees have discharged their duties excellently.

