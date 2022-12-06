Economic crisis not caused by Covdi-19, Russia-Ukraine war; it’s bad governance – Prof-Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Professor at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo says no one should believe that the country is in an economic crisis because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to him, the country is where it is today because of bad governance by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“How many of us know the meanings of Amortized and Market Values of Investment? You won’t appreciate how bad Ghana has been grounded unless you go check. Covid and Russia alone didn’t get us here. We haven’t governed well, finite,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.

In another post, Prof. Gyampo stressed that the lack of reshuffle in the President Akufo-Addo government has not helped matters.

In his view, the government’s decision to stick to winner-knows-all politics has caused the country a great deal, leading to the near-collapse of the Ghanaian economy.

“The government won’t bring on board its own men, through reshuffle, to help. It won’t also emulate the John Mahama Senchi approach to resolve the current crisis. But clearly, our winner-knows-all politics has been a monumental failure,” the UG Political Science Professor shared.