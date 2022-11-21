Akufo-Addo saddened by the death of ‘good friend’ Dr. Kwesi Botchway

21.11.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the death of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchway.

In a statement, the President who describes the late Finance Minister as a ‘good friend’ notes that he is saddened by the news.

“The death of my good friend, Dr. Kwesi Botchway, is a very sad development. My contemporary, in the mid-1960s, at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Botchway was a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties thoughtfully and with dignity, and became Ghana’s longest-serving Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

“The thoughts and sympathies of my wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I are with his partner, children, and family,” President Akufo-Addo said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

Not only the family of the late Dr. Kwesi Botchway but President Akufo-Addo has also extended condolences to the opposition National Democratic (NDC) for their loss.

“I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the National Democratic Congress, of which he was a prominent and much-respected member. Ghana has lost a fine gentleman and exceptional public servant.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen,” the post on President Akufo-Addo’s page reads.

Dr. Kwesi Botchway, Ghana’s long-serving Finance Minister passed on Saturday at the age of 78.