Akandoh tells Ministry of Finance to release NHIL funds

Ranking Member of Parliament's Health Committee Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has asked the Ministry of Finance to immediately release funds due the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL).

Mr. Akandoh is calling on the government to make the necessary provision for pharmaceutical manufacturers as the lack of funds poses a threat to the health industry.

This, he says, is to prevent Ghanaians who cannot afford healthcare services from dying.

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana and the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana have not been paid over a period of time, making them abate the supply of medicines to the accredited NHIA facilities.

This, according to the Juaboso legislator has affected healthcare delivery to the citizenry.

He argues the imposition of top-ups by healthcare services could be dire for ordinary citizens to access quality health delivery.

As expressed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana, Anthony Ameka expressed the frustrations they receive from banks they owe.

“If I supply medicines to a facility and every month I am paying interest on loans, you just imagine how much the facilities are owing me,” he lamented.

But he assured that the Chamber will become more flexible “immediately we receive all the monies that the facilities are owing us.”

-3news.com