ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Economic crisis: Channel state funds into important things — Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Headlines H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo left and former President John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo [left] and former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again offered economic advice to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo amidst the worsening economic crisis.

He wants the President to immediately suspend his plans to build offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) in their various constituencies.

This, Mr. Mahama, explained in a Facebook post on Monday, November 7, that it will save Ghana some money to deal with the current economic predicaments the country is facing.

“The proposed building of Constituency offices for MPs should be shelved until the economy is out of the woods. In the interim, office space can be found within the District Assemblies or other government buildings for the purpose,” he noted.

The 2020 NDC presidential candidate stressed that government must use the state funds only for things of utmost importance. He added that things that can provide jobs to the unemployed youth and bring about national development.

“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development,” the former President wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t officials have hidden stolen state funds in their homes, under their beds – Isaac Adongo claims
08.11.2022 | Headlines
Economic crisis: Minority accuses Dr. Ernest Addison of illegally lend GHS70bn to gov’t; wants him to resign
08.11.2022 | Headlines
Number 12: Appear without your mask for cross-examination — Supreme Court orders Anas Aremeyaw Anas
08.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line