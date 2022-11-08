Economic crisis: Channel state funds into important things — Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again offered economic advice to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo amidst the worsening economic crisis.

He wants the President to immediately suspend his plans to build offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) in their various constituencies.

This, Mr. Mahama, explained in a Facebook post on Monday, November 7, that it will save Ghana some money to deal with the current economic predicaments the country is facing.

“The proposed building of Constituency offices for MPs should be shelved until the economy is out of the woods. In the interim, office space can be found within the District Assemblies or other government buildings for the purpose,” he noted.

The 2020 NDC presidential candidate stressed that government must use the state funds only for things of utmost importance. He added that things that can provide jobs to the unemployed youth and bring about national development.

“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development,” the former President wrote.