Centre for Plant Medicine Research holds maiden Oku Ampofo conference in honour of founder

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) on Wednesday, November 2, kicked off the first Oku Ampofo Memorial Conference in honour of its founder, Dr. Oku Ampofo.

The Centre formerly called the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine (CSRPM) has been in operation since the 1970s and has become the leading name in its field.

Courtesy of the great works of Dr. Oku Ampofo, his name after his demise is synonymous with the centre as he continues to receive applause for setting the pace and leaving behind a legacy Ghana can be proud of.

To honour him, the Centre for Plant Medicine Research has now decided to hold a Memorial Conference in honour of his name.

This week, the first edition is being held in Accra at the AH Hotel where various stakeholders with expertise and interest in herbal medicine not only in Ghana but from abroad are participating.

Delivering an address on day one of the Conference, Executive Director of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Prof. Alex Asaase stressed that Dr. Oku Ampofo’s contributions to the Centre and herbal medicine in the country are worth celebrating.

According to him, the Conference is just the first of a series that will be held to honour the founder of the renowned centre located at Mampong Akuapem, in the Eastern Region.

He said the Centre is committed to preserving the name of Dr. Oku Ampofo and will continue to strive to be better.

Continuing his address at the Conference organised on the theme "Medicinal plant research: innovation and prospects in a pandemic era", Prof. Alex Asaase indicated that the centre supports the vaccine project of the government and wants to do more to help.

“We are very supportive of the presidential vaccine initiative and we will like to play a more central role in that project. The centre can do more when given adequate resources and support,” he noted.

Prof. Alex Asaase added, “The mission of the Centre is to gain the highest recognition for research and the development of herbal products that meets the needs of patients and industry through innovative scientific research and productive partnerships.”

The Executive Director of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research in his concluding remarks urged all participants of the maiden memorial conference to leverage on opportunities presented to them.

Called to give some remarks, Dr. William Collins Asare who is the Fund Administrator of the National Covid-19 Trust Fund expressed appreciation to the Centre for the invitation to be part of the important memorial conference.

While encouraging the Centre for Plant Medicine Research to continue with its important research, he indicated that “It will be a great success story for Ghana, Dr. Oku Ampofo, and Africa as a whole if the Centre finally comes out with the medicine to cure Covid-19."

On his part, Special Guest Speaker Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng commended the Centre for Plant Medicine Research for the good work they do as he stressed that he is a strong believer in herbal medicine and its potency.

He urged the centre to remember Dr. Oku Ampofo and work to continue his exemplary work.

“We are remembering Dr. Oku Ampofo. He was the first Ghanaian to receive a scholarship to study medicine abroad. As we remember this great man let us pray that we will preserve what he left for us so that one day they will get the money to continue what he left. May God bless his soul,” Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

The renowned physician and cardiothoracic surgeon in his address, admonished the centre to expand its scope to other areas for breakthroughs that will make a great difference.

“I think that we should widen our scope and not only focus on plants. That way we may find something that will also be beneficial from animals and even fungi. All this will be possible through research,” Prof. Frimpong Boateng urged the Centre.

Delivering the closing remarks, businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong who chaired the conference underscored the importance of the work done by the Centre for Plant Medicine Research.

He said if government pays attention to plant medicine, the benefits will be enormous.

“Plant medicine is one area that I believe as a country we need to pay a lot of attention to. Not only will it bring in a lot of money for us but it will also create huge employment opportunities,” Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong noted.

The first Oku Ampofo Memorial Conference is being attended by scientists from both Ghana and abroad.

The conference’s focus is on a broad range of topics about medicinal plants and natural product development.