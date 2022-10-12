National Council of PTAs worried over poor food quality served SHS students

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations has expressed worry about the kind of food being served students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

According to the association, the perennial shortage of food in the SHSs is causing worry for parents.

"At certain times, the kind of food served to these children is a major source of concern during times of food shortages," the association explained.

The association said it has written to the education minister for a meeting to deliberate on reviewing some aspects of the government's flagship programme, Free Senior High School (Free SHS).

The association said the purpose of the said meeting with the minister was to help address some of the thorny issues regarding the quality of food served to the students in school.

The association said the meeting has not been able to come off because the minister was always busy.

The National Administrator of the Association, Mr Charles Adjetey Sowah, expressed these worries in an interview on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 while discussing the alleged shortage of food in some schools in the Volta region, which the Ghana Education Service has debunked.

He said: "In life, we progress and we do not retrogress, so, if there is a problem with the implementation of the policy it must be reviewed going forward."

"We want the programme reviewed to see where parents can help to make the programme successful," he told host Emmanuel Quartshie (Hitman).

Source: ClassFMonline.com