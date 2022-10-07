Shoot recalcitrant illegal miners — Prof. Kofi Agyekun to military task force

Prof. Kofi Agyekum

Professor Kofi Agyekum, head of linguistics at the University of Ghana is asking government to use Rambo style to combat illegal miners in the country.

He said, that was the "safest and simplest" way illegal mining can be eliminated.

According to the renowned scholar, the only way to stop illegal mining once and for all is for government to pay heed to calls to shoot perpetrators on the spot.

Speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi on Accra-based Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Prof. Agyekum explained that following the vast destruction of the land, water bodies and forest reserves, illegal miners don't deserve mercy.

“...Kwame, I now agree with you that we enforce that when we meet you there we must shoot you... where we have reached, we have to make up our mind that if you have decided to destroy the nation, the nation must also get rid of you,” he said.

This follows the re-arrest of Chinese Galamsey Kingpin, Aisha Huang and the recent documentary titled "Destruction for Gold" by Multimedia Journalist Erastus Asare Donkor which revealed the alarming rate of polluted river bodies caused by illegal mining.

This prompted President Akufo-Addo to convene a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs on the galamsey threat on Wednesday, October 5 in Kumasi.

During the meeting, the President reaffirmed his willingness to combat illegal mining, urging the chiefs to support his vision. He also warned MMDCEs engaging in the act to desist from it or face the consequences when caught.

“If your explanation is not sound, meaningful or reasonable enough, the appropriate sanctions would be applied without any favour.”

“The constant allegations of MMDCEs being the conveyers of the illegal mining is not the best,” the President lamented.

He stressed that “there will be a severe punishment to anyone irrespective of your status.”