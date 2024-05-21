Kristodea School in Obuasi celebrates winner of 2023 National Spelling Bee Competition

Staff and pupils of Kristodea International School in Obuasi has organized a short ceremony to celebrate the heroic feat achieved by Hannah Pearl Edzikan Acquah, a pupil of the school after emerging winner of the 2023 national spelling bee competition organized by Edupro Concept Organization.

Miss Acquah came first after warding off stiff competition from other contestants who were poised to take the coveted trophy to their school at the Church of Pentecost, Community 12 Tema, the venue for the finals of the competition.

For her efforts, she was presented with a certificate, exercise books, story books, medal, a trophy, cash, tablet and an opportunity to partake in an international finale.

Management of the Kristodea joined Miss Hannah Pearl Acquah's family, heads of sister schools, elders of Koffekrom and the PTA of the school to cheer her up in recognition of her achievement.

Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the celebrations, Nana Afia Darkoaa Sika, Obaapanin of Koffekrom commended Miss Acquah for the success chalked. She again commended the Kristodea for guiding her towards achieving the feat.

She made a strong case for educating the girl child stressing that the era where girls were only confined to the kitchen was over.

She appealed to parents especially mothers to put more efforts towards their wards education through following up on their academic progress and investing in their education.

The proprietress of the school Emelia Nyamea attributed the success chalked by Miss Acquah and the school to hardwork and God's guidance.

She said the school will not rest on their oars but will continue to work harder to achieve academic excellence. Mrs. Nyamea commended the teachers of the school, Parents Association and the SMC chairman for their efforts in bringing the school this far.

The father of Hannah Pearl Acquah attributed her daughter's success partly to good parentage and advised parents to prioritize the education of their wards.

Hannah Pearl Edzikan Acquah thanked her parents and teachers of Kristodea International school for supporting her to win the competition.

She said she will not become complacent but will work hard to achieve more laurels.