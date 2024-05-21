ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kristodea School in Obuasi celebrates winner of 2023 National Spelling Bee Competition

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Education Kristodea School in Obuasi celebrates winner of 2023 National Spelling Bee Competition
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Staff and pupils of Kristodea International School in Obuasi has organized a short ceremony to celebrate the heroic feat achieved by Hannah Pearl Edzikan Acquah, a pupil of the school after emerging winner of the 2023 national spelling bee competition organized by Edupro Concept Organization.

Miss Acquah came first after warding off stiff competition from other contestants who were poised to take the coveted trophy to their school at the Church of Pentecost, Community 12 Tema, the venue for the finals of the competition.

For her efforts, she was presented with a certificate, exercise books, story books, medal, a trophy, cash, tablet and an opportunity to partake in an international finale.

Management of the Kristodea joined Miss Hannah Pearl Acquah's family, heads of sister schools, elders of Koffekrom and the PTA of the school to cheer her up in recognition of her achievement.

Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the celebrations, Nana Afia Darkoaa Sika, Obaapanin of Koffekrom commended Miss Acquah for the success chalked. She again commended the Kristodea for guiding her towards achieving the feat.

She made a strong case for educating the girl child stressing that the era where girls were only confined to the kitchen was over.

She appealed to parents especially mothers to put more efforts towards their wards education through following up on their academic progress and investing in their education.

The proprietress of the school Emelia Nyamea attributed the success chalked by Miss Acquah and the school to hardwork and God's guidance.

She said the school will not rest on their oars but will continue to work harder to achieve academic excellence. Mrs. Nyamea commended the teachers of the school, Parents Association and the SMC chairman for their efforts in bringing the school this far.

The father of Hannah Pearl Acquah attributed her daughter's success partly to good parentage and advised parents to prioritize the education of their wards.

Hannah Pearl Edzikan Acquah thanked her parents and teachers of Kristodea International school for supporting her to win the competition.

She said she will not become complacent but will work hard to achieve more laurels.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

35 minutes ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

2 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

2 hours ago

Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards

2 hours ago

Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a certified liar – Joyce Bawah Mogtari Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a “certified liar” – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

2 hours ago

Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sympathizeswithMedikal “Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice”- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sy...

2 hours ago

Bawumia - Mahama You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

3 hours ago

Mahdi Jibril - Deputy Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress NDC You wasted money to grant citizenship to Stevie Wonder but pursued Gyakie Quayso...

3 hours ago

Partly cloudy conditions with few thunderstorms expected across Ghana this evening — GMet Partly cloudy conditions with few thunderstorms expected across Ghana this eveni...

Just in....
body-container-line