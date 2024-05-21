Bola Ray charges media to change the narrative at the Africa Leadership Conference

Renowned media mogul and CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray, has called on African media to take a proactive role in reshaping the continent's narrative.

Speaking at the Africa Leadership Conference, Bola Ray emphasized the critical role media plays in influencing perceptions and driving positive change across Africa.

In his keynote address, Bola Ray highlighted the persistent challenges and stereotypes that have long plagued Africa's image on the global stage.

He urged media professionals to move beyond sensationalism and focus on stories that reflect the continent's progress, innovation, and resilience.

"Africa is a continent rich with untapped potential, remarkable achievements, and inspiring stories," Bola Ray stated. "As media practitioners, we have the responsibility to shine a light on these narratives and present a balanced, nuanced picture of Africa to the world."

Bola Ray stressed the importance of collaboration among African media outlets to amplify voices that often go unheard and to foster a sense of unity and pride among African nations. He called for investment in investigative journalism, technology, and capacity-building initiatives to empower journalists to tell compelling stories that resonate globally.

"Changing the narrative is not just about reporting the good news; it's about providing context, understanding the complexities, and giving a platform to diverse perspectives," he added. "We must celebrate our successes, address our challenges, and most importantly, tell our own stories."

The Africa Leadership Conference, which brought together leaders from various sectors, provided a platform for dialogue on the future of Africa and the role of leadership in driving sustainable development. Bola Ray's address resonated with many attendees, sparking discussions on the transformative power of media.

In conclusion, Bola Ray's call to action serves as a reminder of the influential role media plays in shaping perceptions and driving progress. By committing to responsible journalism and storytelling, African media can play a pivotal role in building a brighter, more inclusive future for the continent.