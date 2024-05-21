Big Piero Company sponsors construction of bridge at Kwabrafoso

Drivers and passengers who regularly ply the Wawase to Tutuka road are set to heave a sigh of relief. This was after the Chief Executive officer of Big Peiro company limited, a tailing construction firm cut sod for the construction of a 9.6-meter bridge at Kwabrafoso.

For sometime now, residents who live along the Wawase to Tutuka stretch in Obuasi have complained about the heavy traffic on the road, especially during rush hours affecting productivity.

Authorities in the Obuasi East District have over the years resolved to create an alternative route to the main road. The alternative route is anticipated to reduce the number of vehicles plying the main road.

The Assembly has thus collaborated with Big Peiro company to construct the road as part of their corporate social responsibility.

According to Peter Armah Kpolly, the CEO of Big Peiro Company Limited, his outfit decided to intervene after growing levels of frustration among passengers and drivers with an ever-increasing demand for an alternative route.

"We were also alarmed by the heavy traffic witnessed on that stretch on daily basis. We realised that the need for an alternative route was imminent so, we were always ready to assist the Assembly to have it done", he said.

Big Piero Company Limited is noted for supporting several projects in its operational areas. It recently supported colts football and constructed boreholes among other important projects

According to the CEO, the company is committed to collaborating with the Assembly to provide the needed infrastructure to the people.

Honorable John B Mensah the Assembly Member for the area commended Big Peiro Company Limited for coming to their aid.

He said the bridge is critical to the development of the area since the stretch has schools, hospitals, banks, etc available. This will help reduce man hours and increase productivity.

The bridge project undertaken by EKOHAF ventures is expected to be completed within two months.