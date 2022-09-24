African Court Judges to visit three Europe-based courts

24.09.2022 LISTEN

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights Judges will undertake a five-day peer-to-peer visit to the European Court of Human Rights, the International Court of Justice, and the International Criminal Court.

The visit is fixed for September 26th to 30th, 2022 aimed at exchanging experiences, and enhancing cooperation among the continental judicial fraternity a statement signed by Dr. Robert Eno, African Court Registrar and copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema stated.

The African Court statement explained that the purpose of the visit is also to generally engage with global judicial institutions whose mandates stand at the intersection between public international law, and human rights justice.

The African Court’s delegation which includes seven Judges, Legal Officers, and Registry Staff, will be led by its President Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud.

According to the statement, the visit is part of the African Court’s long-standing endeavour to pursue cooperation with peer institutions involved in human rights adjudication in a bid to reinforce judicial dialogue and exchange practices pertinent to international justice.

The African Continental Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The African Court was established by pursuant to Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, (the Protocol) which was adopted by Member States of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998. The Protocol came into force on 25 January 2004.