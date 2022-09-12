GIJ-SRC Elections: ‘I will change the face of External Affairs Commission’ — Osman Abubakari-Sadiq

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, an aspiring External Affairs Commissioner of the Ghana Institute of Journalism's Students' Representative Council (GIJ-SRC) elections has promised new energy if given the mandate.

He has vowed to reposition the office and change it into an acceptable and most attractive commission among all the commissions in the GIJ-SRC hierarchy.

In an interview with Modernghana News, Osman reiterated that his policies are the best to set, organize and restructure the office into an acceptable ed standardized portfolio in Ghana.

“I will change the face of the External Commission. I have a burning desire to transform this commission into an adorable and most trusted one after my prospective tenure, "he said.

In a statement to declare his intentions, Osman noted that “over the years, the office of the External Affairs Commission has been relegated to simply facilitating the issuance of birth certificates, driver’s licenses and or passports for students, which in most cases, the student do not even get while in school."

He adds “the constitutional duty of the commission goes beyond that act, and it is time to proactively and strategically reposition the office to represent the hopes, objectives and aspirations of students externally.”

GIJ-SRC will hold elections this semester to elect new leaders to lead the SRC, as the current administration expires at the end of the semester.