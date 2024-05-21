Final year students urged to accept service postings

Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director, NSS.

LISTEN

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has called on final-year students, particularly those of the University of Ghana, Legon, to accept their service postings and perform their duties diligently during their service year.

He made the call during a pre-service orientation session at the Great Hall of the University. It was aimed to prepare students for their service year by providing example-based training and feedback to help them adapt to changing customer demands, industry trends, and regulatory requirements.

Opportunity

Mr. Assibey Antwi emphasised the importance of national service as an opportunity to gain invaluable experience and serve the nation. He indicated that industrious service personnel often receive job offers before the completion of their service year.

“The onus lies on each and every one of you to exert hard work and give your all during service, knowing that at the day of reckoning, job opportunities await you,” he noted.

He further acknowledged potential challenges during the registration process, urging students to provide accurate information to avoid issues. He reassured students that despite these challenges, there were substantial opportunities to leverage as university graduates.

“Everywhere in the world faces one challenge or another in navigating through developmental prospects, and certainly, the case of Ghana is no exception. As much as a few challenges will glare at you, I must assure you that there are equally juicy opportunities you can leverage,” he stated.

He reiterated the Scheme’s mission rooted in community service and emphasised the significant impact of the NSP in making a difference in the country.

Respect

For his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, urged students to embrace their service year with dedication and to treat others with respect and kindness.

“Dedication to a life of service is proof of the strength of character and the depth of one's conviction. Be proactive, and shun indiscipline. Greatness awaits all of you,” he stated.

The personnel expressed their appreciation for the orientation session and lauded the NSS boss for his dedication to their preparation despite his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, final-year students at the University of Media, Arts, and Communications - Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ) were also oriented on what is expected of them before, during, and after their service.