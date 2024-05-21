High Court Judge condemns Electoral Commission in SALL election petition case

LISTEN

At the hearing of the election petition on the SALL case in the High Court, Ho on May 21, 2024 His Lordship Justice Owoahene Acheampong condemned what he described as ‘the lackadaisical attitude of the 1st respondent in this matter.

The 1st Respondent refused or failed to obey the orders of the court made way back in February directing them to file additional issues and neither are they in court today to prosecute their defence’.

The court therefore ordered hearing notice to be served on the Director of Operations of the Electoral Commission in Accra as well as the lawyer for the Electoral Commission to ensure their attendance before the court on the next court sitting.

The court had set down for trial four issues filed by the lawyer for the petitioners following orders the court made on April 24, 2024 . The court also ordered that the parties ‘file simultaneously their witness statements together with any documents they may wish to rely upon at the trial within ten (10) days from today [21st May 2024]’.

The court also specifically ordered the Electoral Commission ‘to cause to file authentic copies of C.I 119, C.I 128 as well as the list of voters they registered in the SALL traditional areas within 10 days from today’.

The case was adjourned to 3rd June 2024 for Case Management and three dates in June 2024 (11th, 20th and 21st) for hearing.

The issues set down by the court for trial are as follows: