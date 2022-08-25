Bernard Avle's late wife to be laid to rest on September 8

After the shocking and sudden demise of Mrs Justine Avle, the late wife of award-winning Journalist Bernard Koku Avle, the family has announced the dates for the final funeral rites.

In a flyer available to Modernghana News, the family has set Thursday, September 8 for a private burial of the late Mrs Justine Avle.

Burial Service will be held at exactly 7.30am at the East Legon branch of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God.

Sunday which is the burial day September 11, there will be a thanksgiving service at the same church where family members and loved ones will converge.

Mrs Justine Avle died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3.

Mr Avle host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in 2011.

They have five kids, four boys and a girl.