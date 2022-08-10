Akufo-Addo denies endorsing a Nigerian Presidential candidate

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has rubbished rumours accusing him of endorsing Nigerian Presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Some faceless persons, according to the President, have been forging a social media message purporting to be coming from him to one Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC) in Nigeria.

The content of the message, as revealed by President Akufo-Addo, asks the APC's candidate to take care of his health and make way for Peter Obi of the opposition Labour Party (LP) to succeed outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Tuesday, August 9, the President described the message as false and mischievous.

“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it,” he said.

He explained that, given Ghana and Nigeria's growing peace and unity, such a message would never cross his mind.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria,” President Akufo-Addo’s post ends.

Nigeria will soon elect a new president and other government officials as the current Buhari-led APC administration expires in March 2023.

The election, scheduled for February 23, 2023, pitches the leader of the opposition party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi against the leader of the ruling party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.