Two rescued Ghanaian fishermen handed to Ghana High Commission in Nigeria

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has handed over two Ghanaian fishermen, Francis Cudjoe and John Qualcoo who were rescued from drowning at sea to the Ghana High Commission in Lagos.

The two were seen floating on the water 10 nautical miles Northeast of Dangote Quays Ibeju Lekki by NNS PROSPERITY.

An emergency evacuation carried out rescued the 2 men on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

A statement issued by the Western Naval Command (WNC) said the rescued men, “were thereafter recovered to NNS BEECROFT, Naval Base Apapa, where they received medical care and attention.

“Today, 8 August 2022, NNS BEECROFT handed over the two rescued Ghanaian fishermen to the representatives of the Ghana Consulate in Lagos.”

The WNC while commiserating with the Ghanaian Community on the loss of the other two fishermen, reiterated “the need for seafarers always to emplace all safety measures, including the use of life jackets within the maritime domain.”

Source: classfmonline.com

ModernGhana Links
