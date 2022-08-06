GRA intercepts 117 smuggled prepaid meters

06.08.2022 LISTEN

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Ashanti Region have intercepted a bus loaded with electricity prepaid meters that were allegedly being smuggled into the country.

According to the officers, they intercepted the bus which was carrying passengers and goods from Kumasi to Aflao at Labour, one of the busy bus terminals in Kumasi on Friday.

The officers said they found 117 prepaid meters hidden in the air-conditioning unit and other compartments of the bus.

The officers later impounded the bus with all passengers onboard and conveyed it to the Ashanti Regional offices of the customs division.

Sector Customs Commander, Assistant Commissioner Edmund Omari explained that the driver of the bus failed to stop when he was first stopped at the Customs barrier at Kubease near Ejisu.

The officers have begun investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti Region have also begun inspecting the meters to ascertain their origination.

“If you need a meter, go to the ECG office… if you use an illegal meter, we will catch you and when we catch you, we will fine you,” Grace Garshon, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, said to Citi News.

—citinewsroom