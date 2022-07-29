Nyive GIS lays ambush, intercepts 2,497 parcels of suspected Indian hemp

The Nyive Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has intercepted 2,497 parcels of suspected Indian hemp in the early hours of Tuesday in the Atikpui community located in the enclave.

The parcels which were packed in 33 sacks were intercepted at about 0300 hours upon a signal received by the Command, have serial numbers embossed on them.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Abdulai Zakaria, Sector Commander for Nyive in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that he deployed officers to the area which was behind the Atikpui School park after receiving a signal.

He said the officers got there, laid ambush and heard the sound of a vehicle but the occupants sped off with the vehicle upon sensing the presence of the officers.

ACI Zakaria said a search led to the identification of the sacks packed in a bush as the carrying truck got stuck in the mud.

He said the occupants offloaded the vehicle and succeeded in pulling it out of the mud but could not load the sacks on board before the officers got there, which resulted in the dealers running away.

ACI Zakaria said the sacks were brought to the Command and later handed over to personnel from the Narcotics Control Commission from Accra.

He entreated citizens to desist from engaging in illicit drugs while calling on community leaders and members to assist the Service to eliminate such activities.

ACI Zakaria expressed gratitude to the Comptroller Commissioner of Immigration for support to the Command, the Border Security Committee (BORSEC) for their support as well as all stakeholders for their collaboration.

It would be recalled that the Sector Command intercepted 1,490 parcels in November last year from the Atikpui community.

