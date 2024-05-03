Use your brand management abilities as instruments for self-employment — Nana Gyata VI

Nana Kum Gyata VI, Ankobeahene of the Abura Traditional Area in the Central Region, has emphasised the importance of branding and self-employment in today's competitive environment.

According to him, brand management extends beyond academics and aims to provide students with the required employability skills to achieve independence in their field of employment.

Nana Kum Gyata VI issued the call on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the African University College of Communication (AUCC), during a poster presentation programme for Level 300 students.

The students created and branded a variety of products for the Ghanaian market, including food items as well as skin and hair care products.

Nana Kum Gyata VI emphasised the importance of effective brand management in helping businesses stand out and flourish in today's extremely competitive climate.

He also emphasised the importance of pupils developing a self-employment mindset and advised against relying solely on government and commercial sector job opportunities.

He advocated that practical skills gained via school should be viewed as tools for developing one's own job chances.

"We can employ ourselves and others through whatever we have been able to set up today," he went on to say.

Nana Kum Gyata VI urged pupils to take their studies seriously, not just for academic success, but also as a foundation for future professional and economic activities.

"Take it up as a profession, take it up as a project, and pick it up as a business to exceed your life one day," he urged the students.

In his opening address, the lecturer for the brand management course, Peter Wenders, highlighted the severe impact of unemployment on graduates, who often end up relying on government support, draining family resources, or burdening the private sector.

"The majority of our students complete their courses only to join the enormous queue of job searchers. "We needed to break the cycle," Wenders explained.

According to him, the university's new strategy emphasises practical, skills-based exams that require students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world challenges.

The purpose, he explained, is to develop talent and teach practical skills that will lead to self-employment and more self-reliance after graduation.

This year's poster presentations, he explained, are part of the new examination structure, which requires students to display projects ranging from creative start-ups to community service activities, showcasing the practical application of their studies.

He emphasised that brand management has emerged as a critical approach in today's hyper-competitive market environment, not only distinguishing a company from its competitors but also fostering long-term consumer loyalty and driving growth.

According to him, good brand management entails more than just producing a unique logo or catchy tagline; it also includes a holistic approach to generating, growing, and sustaining a company's identity and reputation over the long term.

He defined effective brand management as a dynamic and continuing process that necessitates constant evaluation and change.

"By focusing on strong positioning, clear identity, consistent communication, and exceptional customer experiences, businesses can develop a robust brand management strategy that drives success."

“As the business environment evolves, so too must the strategies used to manage a brand, always with an eye towards innovation and staying ahead of the curve,” he added.

Mr. Wenders expressed his pride in the students’ achievements, saying, "This practical examination framework is not just about assessing students; it's about preparing them for life beyond our campus.”

He congratulated all participants for their hard work and innovation, which are crucial steps towards a more self-sufficient future.