Dafeamekpor calls for resignation of Ambulance Service CEO over unlawful charges

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed his disgust over the unlawful charges by personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service before rendering services to Ghanaians.

Speaking to Joy News on the AM Show on Wednesday, the Parliamentarian stressed that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Ambulance Service Prof. Ahmed Zakaria must resign.

“The CEO of the ambulance service must resign immediately. You cannot come to the committee and say this thing has been happening for 16 years. It is against the law. This should not be happening,” he indicated.

The CEO of the Ghana Ambulance Service is hot after revelations that personnel has been charging Ghanaians some fees before transporting relatives in distress contrary to the law.

Appearing before a committee set up to investigate the death of a mother of two, Prof. Ahmed Zakaria used the need to fuel the ambulances as justification for the demand for GHS600 before transporting the patient to Korle Bu.

According to him, although the practice has not been sanctioned by parliament it has been in place for the past 16years.

Furious about the charges and the death of the mother, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has appealed to the committee investigating the matter to seek criminal prosecutions against the personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service.