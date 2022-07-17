17.07.2022 LISTEN

An advocate of internet safety, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has advised internet users to educate themselves about common cyber security tips to reduce their vulnerability to cyber crimes.

Onadipe, author and publisher of internet safety magazine, who has being at the forefront of creating awareness and educating the public about the dangers and lasting solutions to internet abuse gave the advice in Ibadan on Saturday July 16th 2022 while delivering a lecture on internet safety.

He said: "In today's digital age, the advancement of technology has made many individuals, companies and organisations to be more vulnerable to cyber threats than ever. However, to be on the safer side, we must all educate ourselves about common cyber security tips."

According to Onadipe, cyber security begins with all of us. Internet users don't need to be cyber security experts before they can protect their devices or personal information online.

"With the following common cyber security tips, you can protect your devices and sensitive information against cyber threats.

"Always back up your data, ignore suspicious emails, text messages or phone calls, install only reliable anti-virus and firewall, use strong password and use a password manager, limit access to sensitive information,"

"Use two-factor or multi-factor authentication, avoid suspicious apps, avoid public Wi-Fi, update programs and systems regularly, educate your family and employees about common cyber security measures," he added.