Starlink increases monthly bundle subscription

SpaceX's satellite internet company Starlink has announced a price hike for its "Mobile - Global" monthly bundle, increasing the subscription fee from $200 to $400.

The new $400 monthly price will take effect immediately for any new subscribers signing up for the mobile service.

Existing customers will see the price increase after a three month grace period, starting August 16, 2024.

In a notice to customers on the Starlink subscription portal, the company stated: “The monthly service price of 'Mobile - Global' is increasing to $400. As a current customer, your monthly service price will increase in 3 months, beginning 8/16/2024. For new customers, the price increase is effective immediately."

The "Mobile - Global" bundle allows Starlink users to get high-speed internet access anywhere Starlink satellites provide coverage, without being tied to a fixed location.

It has been a popular option for RVers, liveaboard boaters, and other mobile users.

The notice advises customers who do not wish to pay the higher price that they can cancel their subscription at any time to avoid future billing at the new rate.

SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019. As of early March 2024, it consists of over 6,000 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that communicate with designated ground transceivers.

Nearly 12,000 satellites are planned to be deployed, with a possible later extension to 34,400.

In Ghana, the regulator National Communications Authority recently granted authorization for the satellite system to be used in the country.