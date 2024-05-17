ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Starlink increases monthly bundle subscription

Technology Starlink increases monthly bundle subscription
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

SpaceX's satellite internet company Starlink has announced a price hike for its "Mobile - Global" monthly bundle, increasing the subscription fee from $200 to $400.

The new $400 monthly price will take effect immediately for any new subscribers signing up for the mobile service.

Existing customers will see the price increase after a three month grace period, starting August 16, 2024.

In a notice to customers on the Starlink subscription portal, the company stated: “The monthly service price of 'Mobile - Global' is increasing to $400. As a current customer, your monthly service price will increase in 3 months, beginning 8/16/2024. For new customers, the price increase is effective immediately."

The "Mobile - Global" bundle allows Starlink users to get high-speed internet access anywhere Starlink satellites provide coverage, without being tied to a fixed location.

It has been a popular option for RVers, liveaboard boaters, and other mobile users.

The notice advises customers who do not wish to pay the higher price that they can cancel their subscription at any time to avoid future billing at the new rate.

517202472758-m6itl8w331-img4257.jpeg

SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019. As of early March 2024, it consists of over 6,000 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that communicate with designated ground transceivers.

Nearly 12,000 satellites are planned to be deployed, with a possible later extension to 34,400.

In Ghana, the regulator National Communications Authority recently granted authorization for the satellite system to be used in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kidney disease is a killer in the country; Ive lost people because we couldnt pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin Kidney disease is a killer in the country; I’ve lost people because we couldn’t ...

5 hours ago

Ill cut power cost by 50 with 2,000MW solar power in my first four years – Bawumia I’ll cut power cost by 50% with 2,000MW solar power in my first four years – Baw...

5 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong

5 hours ago

Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; lets build, patronise our local ones —Stephen Amoah Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; let’s buil...

5 hours ago

Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's government Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's gov...

5 hours ago

Voter registration exercise: Some of your errors are unpardonable, cannot be understood; be warned —Dr Otchere-Ankrah to EC Voter registration exercise: Some of your errors are unpardonable, cannot be und...

6 hours ago

CJ informs Kissi Agyebeng about petition seeking his removal; asks for his comments to determine prima facie case CJ informs Kissi Agyebeng about petition seeking his removal; asks for his comme...

6 hours ago

Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition to get him removed Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition...

6 hours ago

Gamalsey: My govt will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bodies in mining areas – Mahama Gamalsey: My gov’t will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bod...

6 hours ago

Left to Right: Former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei, Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyemang Akufo-Addo about to remove Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng just like Charlotte...

Just in....
body-container-line