Provision of free, quality education still high on my agenda – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated government's decision of not compromising the flagship free Senior High School (SHS) programme despite the current economic challenges.

Speaking at a grand durbar to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, President Akufo-Addo said government will continue to intervene and provide free education to the Ghanaian child.

“Government will continue to intervene and remain responsible for the provision of free, quality basic and secondary education for all. Education should be a right for all of Ghana's youth. Education is the equalizer for opportunities. I want every child to be in school not only for what they learn in the books but also their life experiences.”

The University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 828 in December, 2011, and envisioned to become a pre-eminent research and practically oriented health educational institution dedicated to community service.

The university which started operations in September, 2012 with 154 students, currently has over 7,000 students.

UHAS is the first public university to be established in the Volta Region of Ghana and is so far the only state university wholly dedicated to the training of healthcare professionals in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo also commended the outgoing Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the University of Health and Allied Sciences for their efforts in the steering the affairs of the institution and charged the incoming officers to continue to build upon the works of their predecessors.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of UHAS, John Owusu Gyapong noted that, UHAS has contributed significantly to the testing of COVID-19 in the country.

He however noted that, although resources were provided for the testing of COVID-19 in the Volta region and other regions, the region remains the lowest in vaccination against COVID-19.

He urged the public to get vaccinated to end the pandemic.

The president also commissioned a new hostel with over 2000 bed-capacity for the university.