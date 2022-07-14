NRSA mourns death of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver

14.07.2022 LISTEN

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is mourning the death of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region, Hon. Alfred Amoah, and his personal driver Samuel Gyasi.

In a press release issued by the NRSA today, Ag. Director-General David Osafo Adonteng says news of the accident that claimed the lives of the MCE and his driver has shocked the board, management, and staff of his outfit.

“The Ag. Director-General on behalf of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) Board, Management and staff conveys its deepest heartfelt condolence to the immediate and extended family members of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Westen North Region, Hon. Alfred Amoah, and his personal driver Samuel Gyasi.

“It was a great shock and disbelief to hear the sad news of the unfortunate death of the MCE and his driver in a gruesome road accident involving the assembly's Nissan Patrol with registration number GC 2060-18 and a trailer with registration number, AS 4229-X on 12h July 2022 at Apedwa near Tafo in the Eastern Region.

“The NRSA mourns the MCE and his driver who perished in this accident and wish the injured speedy recovery,” parts of a release from the NRSA reads.

The Authority notes that it shares with the bereaved families and Ghanaians, especially the people of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality in the Western-North Region, the feelings of great loss at this time of deep sorrow.

The NRSA insists that the accident is yet another call to all road safety stakeholders to continue to work together to improve road safety and the transport infrastructure in the country.

“We will also use this opportunity to advise road users to exercise a lot of care and proper judgment when driving especially at night. Drivers should adapt to driving within the speed limit and obey road signs to minimize road traffic crashes.

“The Authority would continue to work with stakeholders and the Media to ensure road safety while protecting lives,” the NRSA press release concludes.