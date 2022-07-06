'Do background check before you donate to the needy or NGO; they can be scammers, terrorism financiers' - FIC warns

Seth Nana Amoako, Head of Compliance Unit at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), has urged Ghanaians to be cautious about who they give financial assistance.

He said some of these organisations may be scammers or terrorism financiers.

The anti-terrorism financing activists, delivering a presentation at the end of a 2-day program organized by the FIC on Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorism Financing (TF), asserted that terrorists sometimes disguise themselves to look poor or act in the form of a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) to deceive people and solicit funds for their criminal agenda.

Citing situations he encountered, he asserted that he came across people begging for funds to solve some particular challenge.

According to him, he sees the same people a year later with the same excuse still begging for financial support.

To Nana Ankomah, those people may be scammers or terrorists who are raising funds to aid their criminal activities.

“For years, I have always seen the same people who present themselves as if they may die in the next hours if no help is given to them, and for the sake of Christianity, we help them.

"Meanwhile, I still see those same people in a different place sometimes a year after with that same message, and I ask myself: Are they not the people who were dying a year ago?" he quizzes.

He also cautioned businessmen, especially those in car sales and real estate, to sometimes ask questions about the source of their customers’ wealth before they engage them in deals to help prevent money laundering in the country.

“Businessmen like car dealers, real estate dealers, and others should check the sources of their customers’ funding before they engage in transactions with them,” he stated.

The FIC serves as the National Center for the receipt and analysis of suspicious transaction reports and other information relevant to the predicate crimes of money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing (ML/TF & P), as well as the dissemination of actionable intelligence to competent authorities.