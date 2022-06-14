National Cathedral Director apologises for wrongfully claiming gov’t facilitated building of National Mosque

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has apologized to the Muslim community for claiming that the National Mosque was facilitated by the State.

In a statement released on June 14, Dr. Opoku-Mensah stressed that the peace and unity that exist between Muslims and Christians should not be disrupted.

According to him, that is why he believes the National Mosque project should not be dragged into the conversation around the National Cathedral project.

“…we should not equalize the discussions on the National Cathedral and the National Mosque as they are separate projects. We should be very careful as a nation not to disrupt the unique peaceful relations that exists between Muslims and Christians,” Dr. Opoku-Mensah said.

On June 13, the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG) released a statement calling out the Executive Director of the National Cathedral for stating on GTV that “the state contributed to the construction of the National Mosque.”

COMOG emphasised that the state under no political regime contributed a pesewa to the construction of the National Mosque.

They called on Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral to retract and apologize to the entire Muslim community.

It is on the back of that statement that Dr. Opoku-Mensah has today apologised and retraced his comments.