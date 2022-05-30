Sumaman SHS marks 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Sumaman Senior High School at Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North district of the Bono region has ended with a colorful durbar of the chiefs and people from all walks of life.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene; the Managing Director of the ARB Apex Bank, Alex Kwasi Awuah; the Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu; the Vice-Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah and his Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour, were among the several dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Brief history

This school was established as a Community Day Secondary School by the then Omanhene and elders of Suma Traditional area in September 1981. It was partially absorbed into the public stream three years later and fully absorbed in September 1989.

Even though the school has serious infrastructural deficit, it has over the years trained several thousands of people in various fields of human endeavour who are contributing towards the growth of society.

Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, an old-boy of the school, addressing the programme, said education should not be seen as an act of pouring knowledge in one's head consciously or unconsciously but it should rather be considered as a conscious effort made to make an individual's life better.

“An excellent education means a community willing to make education a top priority. An excellent education comes from well-trained faculty, cutting edge resources, and an ideal learning environment”, he added.

He again stated that education is the most important tool for promoting equity in development, adding that this explains why successive governments continue to promote equal opportunities through the provision of universal access to education to all qualified persons.

He said the Free SHS policy has further heightened our resolve as a nation to provide unrestricted access to formal education, at the secondary school level, free of any form of discrimination as prescribed by the 1992 Constitution.

“Equal Opportunities at school is all about ensuring that all children and adults have parity of opportunity in terms of access and outcome throughout all aspects of school life and that their life chances for the present and future are not impeded or distorted by anything that happens during their participation in national life.”

“Standing before you today is I, an old student of this great school, who is a Professional Civil Engineer and an accomplished scholar and educationist, who cannot tell his story without the mention of Sumaman Senior High School, which contributed immensely to my academic prowess.”

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Michael Osei Banso, described the academic performance of the school in the past years as “very impressive.”

He was however not happy about the absence of science laboratory and library as well as the congestion at the boys’ dormitory and called for support from government, individuals and organisations to address the challenges.

Alex Kwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of the ARB Apex Bank, noted that the frontiers of development throughout the world are now being anchored on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and Ghana cannot afford to be left behind.

Mr. Awuah, who is also an old-boy and a native of the area, therefore commended government for focusing on STEM, which he described as “essential component of education.”

On behalf of ARB Apex Bank, he presented a cheque for Gh.c 5,000.00 to the school and also made a personal donation of Gh.c 2,000.00.

There were other various donations towards the construction of an ultra-modern science laboratory for the school.

Awards were given to deserving staff and former staff of the school.