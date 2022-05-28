Invest in local production of sanitary pad to enhance accessibility — government told

Girls Shall Grow, an Obuasi based NGO has appealed to Government to consider supporting local firms to venture into the production of sanitary pads.

This they said will enhance access to sanitary pads, especially in the rural areas.

Mrs. Louisa Amoah made this call when Girls Shall Grow partnered the Education and Health Directorates in Obuasi to sensitise school girls in Obuasi on Menstrual Hygiene to observe this year’s edition of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The Executive Director, Mrs. Louisa Amoah, made this call during a conference to mark this year’s edition of World Menstrual Hygiene Day to sensitise school girls in Obuasi on menstrual hygiene and to distribute free sanitary pads to all participants.

The conference was in partnership with Ghana Education and Health Directorates in Obuasi Municipal and had over 350 girls selected from 26 schools within the municipality.

She said considering the high cost of sanitary pads, it becomes difficult for children from poor homes to access them. As a result of that they sometimes resort to the use of alternatives such as rags, paper, and other materials.

"To enhance accessibility and affordability for sanitary pads, just as it’s been done for One District One Factory, Government can partner the private sector to go into the production of sanitary products for women. This will enhance menstrual Hygiene and contribute to reducing absenteeism during menstruation ".

She again called for an all hands on deck to deal with the stigma and misconceptions associated with menstruation.

According to her, Girls Shall Grow since its establishment in 2018 has led this charge by bringing health professionals on board to educate young girls on the need to observe menstrual hygiene.

She called on other stakeholders to join in sustaining the discussions on menstrual hygiene among the girl child.

LACK OF TOILET FACILITIES IN SCHOOLS HAMPERS GIRLS FROM OBSERVING GOOD MENSTRUAL HYGIENE

The Obuasi Municipal Education Director George Alfred Koomson has bemoaned the lack of toilet facilities in some basic schools in the Municipality.

Describing the situation as worrying, the Director of Education said the absence of this basic facility prevents most girls from coming to school during the period of menstruation.

He called on parents and other bodies to support the Local Assembly to build toilet facilities in all basic schools in the Municipality.

Mr. Koomson again disclosed that the Education Directorate has intensified education in schools for both boys and girls to understand menstruation and to put to bed the misconceptions surrounding it.

Madam Margaret Yaa Manu, the Municipal Health Director who was the resource person for the program sensitized the girls drawn from selected schools in Obuasi on safe menstruation.

She said girls should see menstruation as a natural bodily process. She said girls must not be stigmatised or discriminated against when they go through the process.

ABOUT GIRLS SHALL GROW

Girls shall grow started in February 2018 in Obuasi, Ghana with the aim to empower girls in communities to take up leadership roles and also be responsible women tomorrow.

It organizes events that bring girls together to learn, share their experiences and prepares them to be strong willed ladies in the society, the nation and world at large. These are achieved through sensitization programmes like seminars, workshops and community outreaches with the help of Mentors to guide them achieve their goals.