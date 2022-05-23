ModernGhana logo
GHS caution practitioners, public against Lassa fever outbreak in West Africa

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned health practitioners and the public against the outbreak of Lassa fever in some West African countries.

Countries across West Africa, which have recorded cases of Lassa fever so far, include Liberia, Nigeria and Togo.

A statement by the GHS said: “Given the proximity of these countries both geographically and through travel, it is important that heightened surveillance is implemented to ensure the prompt identification and appropriate investigation of any suspected case.”

It implored health practitioners to investigate all suspected Lassa fever cases in “line with protocols outlined in Ghana’s IDSR Technical Guidelines with strict adherence to infection prevention and control protocols.”

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus transmitted from Mastomys rats to humans primarily through food or items contaminated with rat faeces or urine.

Human to human transmission can also occur to a lesser extent in instances of direct contact with body fluids, blood, and secretions of infected individuals.

