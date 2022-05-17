ModernGhana logo
Mustapha Hamid named among top public sector leaders in Africa

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, (NPA) Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been named among top 50 public sector leaders on the African continent.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid got the coveted award on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the third edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) ceremony.

The award night celebrated and recognised outstanding state-owned organisations, public sector agencies, ministries and leaders demonstrating excellence in leadership, policy innovations, service delivery, inspiring innovations and individuals raising the benchmark of excellence that leaded to socio-economic growth across Africa.

This year’s awards ceremony was held in Accra and saw 50 CEOs from the public sector across the continent being honored.

The NPA Boss was grateful to the organizers and promised to even play a more pivotal role in positioning the Authority as a trailblazer in the downstream sector.

